Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

June 02, 2025 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended weak on Monday after languishing in negative territory almost right through the day's session as geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI closed down 28.90 points or 0.24% at 12,198.18. The index touched a low of 12,132.19 in the session.

Partners Group drifted down 2.3%. Adecco, Logitech International, Sika, Alcon, Sonova, Straumann Holding and Richemont lost 1 to 1.7%.

SIG Group, ABB, Nestle, VAT Group, Kuehne + Nagel, SGS and Swatch Group also closed weak.

Novartis climbed 1.12%. Geberit, Givaudan and Swiss Re also closed higher.

On the economic front, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's gross domestic product expanded by an adjusted 0.8% sequentially after rising 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, thanks to a notable rebound in exports to the US ahead of expected tariff hikes.

On a yearly basis, economic growth improved to 2.2% from 1.3% a quarter ago.

On the expenditure-side, private consumption rose at a slower pace of 0.2% after a 0.5% gain. Likewise, the increase in government spending slowed to 0.4% from 0.6%.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.5% quarterly and 2% on a yearly basis in the first quarter.

Earlier, the SECO projected the economy to grow 1.4% this year, followed by 1.6% expansion in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.