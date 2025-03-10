News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

March 10, 2025 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland market languished in negative territory on Monday amid worries about the outlook for global economic growth after recent weak data from China and the U.S. rendered the mood cautious.

Weak Swiss consumer confidence data, and the potential impact of tariffs from the Trump Administration weighed as well.

The benchmark SMI ended down 63.23 points or 0.48% at 13,013.45. The index, which advanced to 13,111.29 at the start, touched a low of 12,984.08 in the session.

Sandoz Group shares tumbled 6%. Richemont, Lonza Group, UBS Group and Julius Baer ended lower by 3 to 4%. Logitech International, Partners Group, ABB and Holcim lost 2 to 2.6%.

VAT Group, Sika, SGS and Swiss Life Holding also closed notably lower.

Kuehne + Nagel rallied 4.7%. Swisscom ended higher by 2.02%, while Givaudan, Zurich Insurance Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Geberit gained 1 to 1.5%.

Schindler Ps, Nestle, Swiss Re, Sonova and Novartis also closed on positive note.

On the economic front, Swiss consumer confidence decreased for the first time in three months in February, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -33.6 in February from -29.3 in the previous month. The expected score was -28.0.

Nonetheless, the index improved from the previous year's reading of -42.3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.