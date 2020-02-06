Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher; SMI Hits Fresh Record High

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market hit fresh record high within minutes of commencement of trade Thursday morning, and despite seeing a couple of mild setbacks during the course of the session, ended on a positive note on Friday.

Most of the markets across Europe ended on a firm note thanks to some upbeat economic data from the region.

The Chinese government's decision to halve tariffs on about $75 billion worth of imports from the U.S. aided sentiment.

Investors also took note of recent reports saying a research team at Zhejiant University has found a drug to treat people with the new virus.

The benchmark SMI, which rose to 11,061.18 in early trades, ended the session with a gain of 18.21 points, or 0.17%, at 11,012.36, about 32 points off the day's low of 10,979.82.

Swisscom rallied 2.6% after the company reported a near 10% jump in net income. Credit Suisse and UBS Group ended stronger by 1.35% and 1.33%, respectively.

Givaudan, Alcon, Lonza Group, Novartis and Richemont gained 0.4 to 0.7%.

On the other hand, SGS and ABB declined 1.24% and 1.15%, respectively. Adecco and Roche Holding ended lower by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

In the midcap section, AMS surged up 5.72%. Sonova, Vifor Pharma, Straumann Holding, Sunrise Communications, Helvetia and Lindt & SP Ps ended modestly higher.

Temenos Group (TEM.TO) and Julius Baer (Baer_co) ended higher by 1..04%, and 0.9%, respectively.

