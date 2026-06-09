Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher; Givaudan Soars On Rating Upgrade

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a slightly weak note on Tuesday but swiftly moved into positive territory and then stayed firm throughout the session to close modestly up.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 13,275.93 at the start climbed to 13,468.73 in the final hour before settling at 13,356.31, gaining 35.32 points or 0.27%.

Givaudan climbed about 7.5% following rating upgrades from JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank.

Sika gained nearly 2% and Richemont moved up 1.7%. Nestle closed nearly 1.5% up.

Lonza Group and Zurich Insurance ended higher by 1.23% and 1.09%, respectively. Novartis, Alcon, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Swiss Life Holding, SGS and Swiss Re gained 0.4%-0.9%.

ABB drifted down 2.61%. Logitech International ended nearly 2% down. Partners Group, Roche, VAT Group and Julius Baer lost 1.1%-1.4%.

Kuehne + Nagel, Holcim, Galderma Group, Schindler Ps and Sonova also closed weak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.