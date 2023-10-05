Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher After Lackluster Session

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses till noon, Swiss stocks gained in strength as the session progressed on Thursday and eventually ended modestly higher.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 26.96 points or 0.25% at 10,783.15, after touching a low of 10,744.84 and a high of 10,834.55.

Kuehne & Nagel, Roche Holding and Richemont gained 1 to 1.4%. Lonza Group ended nearly 1% up.

Zurich Insurance Group, Partners Group, Sonova, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re posted modest gains.

Holcim ended down 1.3%, and Novartis closed lower by about 0.4%. UBS Group edged down marginally.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech climbed nearly 4.5%. Sandoz, which made a weak debut on Wednesday, posted a gain of about 3.1% today.

BKW, SGS, Julius Baer, Swiss Prime Site, Helvetia, PSP Swiss Property, Tecan Group and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.6 to 1.5%.

Clariant ended 1.86% down. Dufry, SIG Combibloc, Adecco, VAT Group and Swatch Group lost 0.6 to 1.3%.

