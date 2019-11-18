Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher After Hitting New Peak

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent recovery that took its benchmark SMI to a new all-time high, the Switzerland stock market pared some gains, but eventually managed to close on a fairly steady note on Monday.

The SMI, which rose to 10,381.03, ended the session with a gain of 37.06 points, or 0.36%, at 10,347.18.

On Friday, the index ended up 76.89 points, or 0.75%, at 10,310.12.

Richemont and Roche Holding ended stronger by about 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Swisscom ended nearly 1% up. Givaudan and Geberit posted modest gains. Novartis advanced by about 0.6% after the company received USFDA approval for its experimental sickle cell disease drug, Adakveo.

Lonza Group shares declined 1.4%. LafargeHolcim, ABB, UBS Group and Swatch Group shed 0.5 to 0.8%.

Credit Suisse ended modestly lower. The lender is among the co-ordinators of Saudi energy major Aramco's IPO.

Saudi Aramco plans to sell a 1.5% stake in the company or about 3 billion shares through an initial public offering for the estimate price between 30 riyals or $8 per share and 32 riyals or $8.53 per share.

In the midcap section, Vifor Pharma gained about 2.7%. Barry Callebaut, Straumann Holding, Flughafen Zurich, PSP Swiss Property and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.7%.

Dufry, Bucher Industries, Julius Baer and Baloise Holding ended notably lower.

Following Swiss Stock Exchange SIX Group's offer to acquire Bolsas Y Mercado Espanoles at 34 euros per share in an all-cash deal, Bolsas shares gained almost 40% in today's session. Euronext NV has also confirmed its interest to acquire the Madrid stock exchange.

Most of the markets across Europe ended weak today after a tweet from CNBC's Beijing Bureau Chief Eunice Yoon suggested Chinese officials have grown pessimistic about the chances for a trade deal due to U.S. President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs.

