News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher After Choppy Ride

October 02, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Wednesday despite struggling for direction after a fall from earlier high levels. Concerns about tensions in the Middle East, and a lack of positive triggers rendered the mood cautious. Investors looked ahead to the inflation data, due on Thursday, for directional clues.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 12,159.78 in early trades after a marginally positive start, dropped to 12,055.56 around late afternoon, but recovered to settle at 12,122.09, gaining 35.43 points or 0.29%.

Julius Baer, Richemont and Swatch Group gained 2 to 2.1%. Sonova climbed 1.83%, while UBS Group and SIG Group ended up 1.39% and 1.18%, respectively.

ABB gained about 0.75% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with artificial intelligence provider Carbon Re to collaborate on reducing carbon emissions in the cement industry.

Logitech International, SGS, VAT Group, ABB, Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis and Straumann Holding gained 0.4 to 1%.

Sandoz Group dropped about 3.2%. Givaudan, Swiss Re, Swisscom, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Adecco, Kuehne + Nagel and Holcim lost 0.5 to 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.