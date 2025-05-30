Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes at the start when it stayed a bit weak, the Switzerland market remained positive on Friday, and despite coming off the day's high hit around noon, ended the session modestly higher.

Despite renewed concerns about trade tensions, the market managed to remain steady thanks to sustained buying at some frontline counters.

The benchmark SMI closed up 40.34 points or 0.33% at 12,227.08, nearly 90 points off the day's high of 12,315.75.

Sandoz Group climbed 3.32%, and Roche Holding closed 2.04% up. Lonza Group, Adecco, Novartis and Julius Baer gained 1.3 to 1.5%.

Geberit, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, Lindt & Spruengli and Givaudan posted modest gains.

Holcim ended 2.57% down, and Logitech International closed lower by 2.34%. ABB, Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Schindler Ps and SIG Group lost 1 to 1.6%.

Survey results from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed that a measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy improved slightly in May, but it still indicates that the outlook for the economy remains subdued.

The economic barometer rose to 98.5 in May from 97.1 in the previous month.

