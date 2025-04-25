Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

April 25, 2025 — 01:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Swiss market closed modestly higher on Friday after moving in a tight bandwith investors digesting earnings updates and continuing to track the developments on the tariff front.

The benchmark SMI closed up 24.46 points or 0.21% at 11,942.05, after moving between 11,922.05 and 12,013.11.

Sandoz Group climbed nearly 3.5%. ABB closed up 2.22%. Holcim, SGS, Sika, UBS Group, Partners Group, VAT Group, Lonza Group and Alcon gained 1.2 to 1.7%.

SIG Group, Logitech International, Sonova, Givaudan, Richemont, Julius Baer and Straumann Holding gained 0.7 to 1%.

Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Addex Therapeutics soared nearly 14%. The company reported a full-year profit at CHF7.1 million, as against a loss of CHF10.6 million in the previous year.

Nestle ended down nearly 2%. Kuehne + Nagel closed lower by 1.54%. Lindt & Spruengli, Adecco and Roche Holding ended modestly lower.

