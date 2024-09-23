Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Monday despite staying a bit sluggish till around mid morning. Investors largely made cautious moves, looking ahead to the Swiss National Bank's interest rate decision, and a slew of fresh economic data from the U.S. and Europe.

The Swiss central bank is widely expected to ease its monetary policy for the third time, reducing it to 1%.

The benchmark SMI ended up 31.28 points or 0.26% at 11,965.35. The index moved between 11,922.06 and 12,000.46.

Sandoz Group ended 2.62% up. Nestle, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group, Schindler Ps, Givaudan, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, SIG Group and UBS Group gained 0.5 to 1.1%.

Sonova ended nearly 1.5% down. Adecco dropped 1.28%. Logitech International, Straumann Holding and Julius Baer ended lower by 0.7 to 1%.

Swatch Group, Swiss Re, VAT Group and Richemont ended modestly lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.