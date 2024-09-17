News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

September 17, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, tracking positive cues from markets across Europe, amid continued optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Thursday.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a tight band between 12,040.76 and 12,120.01, ended the day's session with a gain of 37.31 points or 0.31% at 12,042.78.

Julius Baer climbed 4.65%. Straumann Holding and SIG Group gained 2.76% and 2.25%, respectively.

ABB and Geberit, both closed nearly 2% up. Lindt & Spruengli, Holcim and Sika ended up 1.6 to 1.75%, and Logitech International gained 1.41%.

UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont, Roche GS, VAT Group, Schindler Ps, Roche Holding and Partners Group also ended on a firm note.

Barry Callebaut shares moved up after Barclays double-upgraded the stocks to "overweight" from "underweight". Barclays said the Swiss chocolate maker should benefit from cocoa price normalisation on the back of a more favourable crop outlook.

Lonza Group ended with a loss of about 2.1%. Sonova, Givaudan, Alcon, Novartis, Swisscom and Nestle drifted down 0.3 to 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.