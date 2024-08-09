News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

August 09, 2024 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Friday after a somewhat choppy session, with investors largely making their moves, reacting to earnings updates. Data showing an improvement in Swiss consumer sentiment supported the market.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 38.50 points or 0.33% at 11,865.93, after scaling a low of 11,826.77 and a high of 11,925.71 intraday.

Sandoz Group rallied nearly 2.5%. Straumann Holding gained about 1.5%. Givaudan, Alcon and Julius Baer ended nearly 1% up.

Swiss Re, Partners Group, Richemont, Roche GS, Novartis, Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Geberit ended higher by 0.35 to 0.75%.

Lindt & Spruengli and SIG Group both ended lower by a little over 1%. Lonza Group ended down 0.57%.

On the economic front, a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said the consumer confidence indicator in Switzerland came in at -32.4 in July, up from a revised -36.6 in the previous month and better than market forecasts of -36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.