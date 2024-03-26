News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

March 26, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after staying firm right through with select counters attracting sustained buying interest.

The benchmark SMI ended higher by 43.31 points or 0.37% at 11,680.36. The index, which once again move in a very tight range, touched a low of 11,639.14 and a high of 11,693.84 in the session.

Swisscom, Kuehne & Nagel and Lonza Group gained 1.97%, 1.76% and 1.48%, respectively. ABB advanced nearly 1%. Nestle, Roche Holding, Geberit, Sika, Swiss Re, Sonova and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 0.5 to 0.8%.

Givaudan, UBS Group and Novartis closed modestly lower. Richemont and Alcon edged down marginally.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech and Avolta gained 4.51% and 4.32%, respectively. Straumann Holding climbed 2.71%, while Swatch Group and Julius Baer ended higher by 1.39% and 1%, respectively.

Swiss Prime Site, Lindt & Spruengli, BKW, Clariant, Helvetia, Schindler Ps, VAT Group and PSP Swiss Property ended on a weak note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.