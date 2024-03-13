Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market shrugged off an early weak spell and moved higher on Wednesday with select stocks finding good support as the session progressed.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 28.41 points or 0.24% at 11,790.46 after scaling a low of 11,735.91 and a high of 11,799.91 intraday.

Lonza Group rallied 2.77%. ABB, Nestle, Swiss Re, Logitech International and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.3%.

Richemont and Holcim both ended nearly 1% up. Partners Group, Sonova, UBS Group, Sika and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.

Geberit ended down 2.1%. Roche Holding and Kuehne & Nagel drifted down 1.53% and 1.37%, respectively. Novartis and Alcon ended modestly lower.

In the Mid Price Index, Sandoz climbed 3.17% after the company reported a 10% increase in net sales to US$ 2.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ams OSRAM AG and SIG Group gained 2.74% and 2.35%, respectively. Lindt & Spruengli, Ems Chemie Holding, Temenos Group, Swiss Prime Site and Straumann Holding climbed 1 to 1.7%.

Meyer Burger Tech dropped 5.5%. BKW ended down 2.1%, while Tecan Group closed lower by 1.55%.

