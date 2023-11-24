News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

November 24, 2023 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland market stayed firm on Friday to eventually close the day's session modestly higher.

The mood, however, was quite cautious with investors looking for directional clues.

The benchmark SMI ended up 27.90 points or 0.26% at 10,879.52, the day's high. The index moved in a very tight range between 10,840.90 and 10,879.52.

Kuehne & Nagel climbed about 1.3%. Swiss Life Holding gained 1.04%, Givaudan ended 0.9% up, and ABB gained 0.71%.

Swiss Re, Novartis, Partners Group, Sonova and Zurich Insurance Group gained 0.4 to 0.7%, while UBS Group ended 0.34% up.

Richemont ended down 1.28%. Logitech International drifted down 0.56%, and Lonza Group ended 0.34% down.

Clariant, Helvetia, VAT Group, AMS Osram AG, Meyer Burger Tech and Ems Chemie Holding gained 1 to 1.5%. Georg Fischer and Baloise Holding both ended nearly 1% up.

SIG Combibloc ended lower by 1.06%. Julius Baer lost nearly 1%, while Temenos Group and Swatch Group ended down 0.74% and 0.68%, respectively.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's non-farm payrolls increased 1.9% year-on-year to a record 5.465 million in the third quarter of 2023, following a 2.2% growth in the previous quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.