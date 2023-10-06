News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

October 06, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended moderately higher on Friday, recovering swiftly after a tumble in the final hour.

Stocks faltered a few minutes into the final hour as worries about the outlook for interest rates rose after data from the U.S. Labor Department showed strong than expected growth in non-farm payroll employment in the month of September.

Investors also digested Swiss unemployment data.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 10,731.56 after having climbed to 10,854.05 earlier in the session, settled at 10,837.59 with a gain of 54.44 points or 0.5%.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed the unadjusted unemployment rate in Switzerland came in at 2% in September, the same as in August.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 1.9%.

Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding and Lonza Group gained 2.17 to 2.3%.

Swiss Re and Holcim both gained nearly 2%. Sonova, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Logitech, Novartis, Sika and Richemont gained 1 to 2%. Kuehne & Nagel advanced nearly 1%.

Nestle and Givaudan ended lower by 2.53% and 2.38%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer climbed nearly 3%. Dufry gained 2.52%, while Belimo Holding, Adecco, Temenos Group, Ems Chemie Holding, PSP Swiss Property and Helvetia ended higher by 1 to 1.7%.

Meyer Burger Tech tumbled 6.25%. AMS and Lindt & Spruengli both ended lower by nearly 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.