Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Monday, despite suffering a mild setback around mid afternoon.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,024.26, ended with a modest gain of 23.62 points or 0.22% at 10,972.21.

Swiss Re climbed 1.6%. Swiss Life Holding, Sonova, Zurich Insurance Group and Nestle gained 0.8 to 1%.

Lonza Group ended 0.7% up. Holcim, UBS Group, Alcon, ABB and Geberit posted modest gains.

Roche Holding drifted down more than 1%. Givaudan and Partners Group ended lower by about 0.6% and 0.55%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech rallied 5.2%. Baloise Holding, Julius Baer, PSP Swiss Property, Dufry and Swiss Prime Site ended higher by 1 to 1.4%.

Helvetia ended lower by 3.2%. AMS, DocMorris and Tecan Group lost 2 to 2.22%.

VAT Group, Barry Callebaut, Temenos Group, Swatch Group and Ems Chemie Holding ended lower by 0.5 to 1.1%.

