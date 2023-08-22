News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

August 22, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday on bargain hunting and optimism about U.S. technology firm Nvidia's earnings.

Investors awaited the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming where global central bankers are scheduled to meet this week.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,942.69, ended with a gain of 27.34 points or 0.25% at 10,875.68.

UBS Group rallied 2.14%. Logitech climbed 1.71% and Alcon gained 1.12%. Holcim, ABB and Novartis ended higher by 0.7 to 1%.

Swisscom, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Re, Roche Holding and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 0.5 to 0.75%.

In the Mid Price Index, Adecco ended stronger by about 3.6%. AMS, VAT Group and Tecan Group gained 2.37%, 2.22% and 2.15%, respectively.

Bachem Holding gained 1.65%, while Meyer Burger Tech, Clariant, Georg Fischer, PSP Swiss Property, Straumann Holding and Swiss Prime Site also closed on firm note.

Swatch Group fell 1.89%. DocMorris, Lindt & Spruengli and SGS lost 1 to 1.1%.

On the economic front, data from Federal Customs Administration showed the trade surplus in Switzerland decreased to CHF 2.6 billion in July from a marginally revised CHF 3.2 billion in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.