News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

August 14, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Despite struggling in early trades and staying a bit sluggish at times during the course of the day's session, the Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Monday.

The mood remained cautious amid concerns about the health of the world's second largest economy and on uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 28.48 points or 0.26% at 11,110.11. The index touched a low of 11,064.87 and a high of 11,125.75 in the session.

UBS Group climbed nearly 2%. Alcon and Kuehne & Nagel ended higher by 0.87% and 0.73%, respectively.

Logitech, ABB, Geberit, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Sonova, Nestle and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.

Richemont declined 0.65%. Lonza Group, Sika and Roche Holding edged down marginally.

In the Mid Price Index, Georg Fischer ended down 1.68%. Clariant, Meyer Burger Tech and Tecan Group lost 0.1 to 1.25%.

AMS, Straumann Holding, Swatch Group and Barry Callebaut also ended weak.

DocMorris surged 3.6%. Galenica Sante, Belimo Holding, VAT Group, Adecco, Bachem Holding, Dufry and Helvetia gained 0.5 to 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.