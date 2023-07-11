News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

July 11, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a mild morning setback and ended on a positive note on Tuesday, amid easing concerns about interest rates, and on news about extended financial support to China's property sector.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 40.58 points or 0.37% at 10,962.59. The index touched a low of 10,904.11 and a high of 10,975.59 intraday.

Sika climbed 3.33% and Richemont rallied 2.4%. Geberit gained 1.86%, while Holcim, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, Partners Group, Sonova and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.6%.

Nestle, Swisscom, Novartis and Roche Holding ended weak.

In the Mid Price Index, Adecco gained about 2.5%. Swatch Group, Dufry, Ems Chemie Holding, Straumann Holding, Swiss Prime Site and AMS climbed 1.3 to 2%.

Belimo Holding, Helvetia, Lindt & Spruengli, PSP Swiss Property, Clariant, Barry Callebaut and Julius Baer ended higher by 0.9 to 1.2%.

VAT Group ended 4.2% down. Meyer Burger Tech, DocMorris and Bachem Holding ended lower by 1.86%, 1.51% and 1.4%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.