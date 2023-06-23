Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday, recovering well after very nearly falling into negative territory in late afternoon trades.

The benchmark SMI, which opened slightly lower, ended with a gain of 37.80 points or 0.34% at 11,221.22, more than 40 points off the session's high of 11,263.74.

Givaudan surged nearly 1.5% and Sika gained about 1.2%. Swisscom, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Novartis, Sonova, Kuehne & Nagel, Geberit and Roche Holding ended higher by 0.6 to 1%.

Partners Group ended 2.13% down. Richemont fell 1.38%, while UBS Group and ABB lost 0.62% and 0.46%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris lost nearly 4%. AMS ended lower by 2.86%, while Temenos Group and Dufry closed lower by 1.45% and 1.05%, respectively.

Meyer Burger Tech surged 3.45%. Schindler Holding, SIG Combibloc and Schindler Ps gained 1.2 to 1.5%. Lindt & Spruengli, Galenica Sante, SGS and Straumann Holding posted moderate gains.

Data from the Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed to CHF 16 billion in the first quarter of 2023 from CHF 20.9 billion in the same period of the previous year.

