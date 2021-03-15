Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market stayed positive right through the session on Monday even as the mood remained somewhat cautious in most of the markets across Europe amid concerns about a slowdown in vaccination.

The benchmark SMI ended up 27.40 points or 0.25% at 10,867.33, after moving in a tight range between 10,842.83 and 10,905.19.

Shares of pharmaceuticals firm Roche Holding gained more than 2% after the company said it is offering $24.05 a share for GenMark Diagnostics, a U.S.-based maker of molecular diagnostic tests.

Swisscom and Novartis both ended higher by about 0.75%, while Swiss Life Holding and Nestle gained 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

UBS Group declined 1.77%. Richemont, LafargeHolcim and Swatch Group lost around 1.4%, while Credit Suisse, Swiss Re and Partners Group ended lower by 0.6 to 1%.

In the Mid Price Index, Dufry rallied 4.75%, Sonova gained 3.35% and AMS ended nearly 3% up. BB Biotech, Tecan Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Cembra Money Bank and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.8%.

On the other hand, Clariant slid 1.7%. Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp and SIG Combibloc lost 1.3 to 1.5%, while Flughafen Zurich ended nearly 1% down.

