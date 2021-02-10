Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday, bucking the largely negative trend seen in markets across Europe.

Activity was stock specific and buying interest was somewhat subdued with investors looking for fresh triggers.

The benchmark SMI, which briefly slipped into the red in the final hour, ended the session with a gain of 22.08 points or 0.2% at 10,825.75.

The index, which rose to 10,900.11 in late afternoon trades, swiftly fell to 10,774.94 before recovering to close modestly higher.

Lonza Group advanced 1.4%, extending gains from previous session. Zurich Insurance Group gained 1.25%, while Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re gained 0.65 to 1%. UBS Group and Swiss Re finished with modest gains.

Alcon, Swatch Group, Geberit, ABB, Partners Group, Richemont and Roche Holding lost 0.4 to 1%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Sonova gained 1.4% and Helvetia advanced 0.85%, while Cembra Moneybank and Baloise Holding both ended higher by 0.65%.

Dufry ended lower by more than 4%, AMS slid 2.65%, Kuehne & Nagel, VAT Group, BB Biotech, Temenos Group and Straumaan Holding drifted down by 1 to 1.5%.

In coronavirus news, The Swiss government has added around ten countries and several regions of Germany, Italy and France to its quarantine list on Wednesday.

