Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After struggling for support till noon, the Switzerland stock market slowly gained in strength on Thursday to eventually closed modestly higher on hopes the U.S. will announce additional fiscal stimulus in the foreseeable future.

With the U.S. Electoral College certifying certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory, and the Democratic candidates winning the two seats in Georgia's Senate runoff elections, the Democrats now control the House, Senate and the White House. This is expected to help Biden push through stimulus packages and help America get through the Covid crisis.

The benchmark SMI ended up by 31.59 points or 0.29% at 10,778.67, nearly 50 points off the day's high of 10,826.87. The index touched a low of 10,686.74 around mid-morning.

Richemont surged up 3.85%. Alcon gained 3.7% and Credit Suisse rallied 3.1%. Swatch Group, UBS Group and LafargeHolcim gained 2.4 to 2.8%.

Geberit, Lonza Group, Partners Group and Sika also ended notably higher, while Roche Holding declined 1.75%. Novartis ended lower by about 0.55%.

In the midcap section, Logitech gained 3.8% and Clariant ended nearly 2.5% up, while Dufry, Kuehne & Nagel, Georg Fischer, BB Biotech, VAT Group, AMS and Vifor Pharma moved up 1.4 to 2.1%.

Cembra Money Bank and Straumann Holding ended lower by 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Temenos Group, Sonova and PSP Swiss Property weakened by 1.2 to 1.5%.

In economic news, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose by 1.7% in November from a year ago.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 7.7% yearly in November, while those of non-food sector fell 0.4%.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales fell 2% in November. In nominal terms, retail sales grew 1% annually in November and decreased 2.4% from a month ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.