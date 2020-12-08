Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday.

While concerns about surging coronavirus cases and fears of tighter lockdown restrictions in several places across the world weighed on sentiment, news that the U.K. has begun administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech helped in limiting the market's slide.

The market also digested the jobless rate data.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 10,407.62 after a slightly weak start, touched a low of 10,265.31 in early afternoon trades, but recovered to close with a gain of 18.72 points or 0.18% at 10,394.10.

Lonza Group shares surged up 2.85%. SGS and Givaudan both gaine about 2.35%, and Sika gained 1.4%.

Roche Holding shares recovered after a weak start and ended flat. The drugmaker announced that new data on its investigational T-cell engaging bispecific antibody portfolio is showing encouraging activity across multiple types of blood cancer.

Credit Suisse and Swiss Life Holding ended lower by 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Swiss Re shed nearly 1%, while UBS Group an Swatch Group lost nearly 0.5% from previous closing levels. Novartis edged down marginally.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price index, Tecan Group and Ems Chemie Holding gained 1.6% and 1.36%, respectively. Logitech advanced 1.1% and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1%, while Galenica Sante and SIG Combibloc both ended higher by about 0.85%.

AMS plunged 15.4%. Dufry ended nearly 2% down, while Flughafen Zurich, Temenos Group and Helvetia lost 1.4 to 1.6%.

In economic news, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's jobless rate was stable in November, coming in at a seasonally adjusted 3.4%, same as seen in October, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Tuesday.

This was in line with economists' expectations.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.3% in November from 3.2% in the previous month. This was also in line with economists' expectations.

