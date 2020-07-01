Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Wednesday, outperforming other major markets in Europe, thanks to some spirited buying in late afternoon trades.

The benchmark SMI ended up 44.37 points or 0.44% at 10,089.67. The index, which fell to 9,991.49 an hour past noon, later rose to a high of 10,142.22.

ABB gained 2.6% and Alcon moved up 1.85%. Roche Holding and Geberit ended higher by about 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse and Adecco declined 1.1 to 1.6%. Swisscom, UBS Group, Swiss Re and LafargeHolcim lost 0.6 to 0.8%.

In the midcap section, Clariant shares surged up 7.4% after the company completed the $1.6 billion sale of its masterbatches unit to PolyOne Corp.

Straumann Holding shares gained nearly 3.5%. Partners Group, Sonova and Barry Callebaut gained 1.1 to 1.3%. Barry Callebaut said it has completed acquisition of GKC Foods in Australia.

Bucher Industries and Vifor Pharma both moved up nearly 1%.

On the other hand, Lindt & Sp Ps, Helvetia, Dufry, AMS and Logitech ended lower by 1.7 to 2.3%.

In economic news, Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer increased to 59.4 in June of 2020 from a downwardly revised 49.6 in May which was the lowest reading on record.

The procure.ch Manufacturing PMI in Switzerland fell to 41.9 in June of 2020 from 42.1 in May, well below market forecasts of 48.3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.