Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Monday, bucking the largely weak trend seen across other markets in Europe, even as concerns over a resurgence of the coronavirus in several parts of the world lingered.

Disappointing industrial production and retail sales data from China hurt as well.

The benchmark SMI, which tumbled to 9,633.20 in early trades, losing nearly 210 points in the process, ended the day with a gain of 46.19 points, or 0.47%, at 9,842.56.

Lonza Group gained about 2.6%. Sika gained 2.2% and Swiss Re advanced 1.3%. Zurich Insurance Group, LafargeHolcim, Novartis and Roche Holding ended higher by 0.6 to 0.9%. Roche Holding said that the results of phase III trial of venclexta/venclyxto combination in acute myeloid leukaemia were positive. The study shows the combination helped people with most common type of aggressive adult leukaemia live longer versus azacitidine alone, Roche said.

SGS shares edged up marginally. The company announced that it has won the nod from the Detox Project for its laboratories on three continents to offer testing for glyphosate residue free certification program.

Richemont ended down 1.4% and Swatch Group shed about 1%. Alcon, Credit Suisse and UBS Group also closed weak, albeit with less pronounced losses.

In the midcap section, AMS ended nearly 2.5% up. Dufry gained 1.7%, Georg Fischer and Logitech added 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively, while Helvetia ended nearly 1% up.

Shares of sensor maker Sensirion rose 20%, buoyed by strong outlook for the current year. The company also confirmed mid-term growth prospects.

Lindt & Spruengli declined nearly 2%. Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Prime Site, Julius Baer, Bucher Industries and Flughafen Zurich lost 0.5 to 1%.

On the economic front, a report from the Federal Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices declined at the fastest pace in over four years in May, falling by 4.5% year-on-year, following a 4% decline in April. This was the lowest decline since March 2016, when it was 4.7%.

The producer price index fell 2.4% annually in May and import prices dropped 8%. On a monthly basis, producer and import prices declined 0.5% in May, following a 1.3% fall in the previous month. Producer prices dropped 0.4% and import prices decreased 0.8%.

The latest decline was due to lower prices for pharmaceutical and chemical products as well as for petroleum products, the agency said.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. France and Germany closed with moderate losses, with their benchmark indices FTSE 100, CAC 40 and DAX drifting down by 0.66%, 0.49% and 0.32%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.27%.

