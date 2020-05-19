Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after a choppy ride, as investors largely stayed cautious, looking ahead to further developments with regard to COVID-19 vaccine.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 9,703.61 after a flat start and a subsequent modest uptick, rose to 9,785.18 around mid afternoon, before finally settling at 9,764.23 with a gain of 23.46 points, or 0.24%.

Sika gained about 3.7%. Geberit moved up 1.85%, while Swatch Group, ABB and UBS Group gained 1.2 to 1.4%.

Richemont, Credit Suisse, Adecco and Lonza Group ended higher by 0.4 to 1%.

Alcon shares gained about 0.75%. Novartis announced that it has been awarded conditional European approval for its gene therapy Zolgensma for treating children with specific forms of the hereditary disease spinal muscular atrophy. Novartis shares edged up 0.3% in the session.

Swisscom declined more than 3% and Swiss Re ended down 1.2%. Roche Holding closed nearly 1% down. Roche said the USFDA has approved Tecentriq as a standalone therapy for an advanced form of lung cancer.

In the midcap section, Straumann Holding climbed up 6.75% and Dufry gained 6.5%. Sonova gained 4.5% after reporting better-than-expected core earnings for the latest financial year.

Julius Baer, VAT Group, Temenos Group and Georg Fischer gained 3 to 5%, while Logitech, Vifor Pharma, Ems Chemie Holding, Swiss Prime Site, PSP Swiss Property and OC Oerlikon Corp gained 1.6 to 2.7%.

Sunrise Communications shares gained about 0.8%. Sunrise Communications Group and Salt, a unit of French company Iliad, announced they are forming a partnership to deliver fibre based broadband services to 1.5 million homes in Switzerland.

