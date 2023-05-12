Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday thanks to selective buying at a few frontline counters.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive right through the session, ended with a gain of 41.76 points or 0.36% at 11,564.73. The index moved between 11,539.79 and 11,606.10.

Richemont rose sharply and gained nearly 10% early on in the session as it posted record earnings, benefiting strongly from a return in business in China. However, the stock gave up most of its gains and ended 3.5% up.

Holcim gained 1.04%. Roche Holding, Partners Group, Credit Suisse, Swiss RE, ABB and UBS Group ended higher by 0.5 to 0.8%.

Sonova and Logitech ended lower by 1.23% and 1.15%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding declined 0.74%, while Givaudan and Alcon ended down 0.53% and 0.5%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS gained 2.35%. Kuehne & Nagel, Belimo Holding, Flughafen Zurich and Helvetia ended higher by 0.8 to 1.2%.

Swatch Group, Dufry, SGS, Galenica Sante and Tecan Group lost 0.5 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.