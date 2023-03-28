Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

March 28, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after staying fairly steady right through the day's session.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a tight range between 10,804.76 and 10,857.61, ended with a gain of 52.89 points or 0.49% at 10,839.11.

UBS Group shares gained about 1.7% after CEO Ralph Hamers reportedly said the Swiss lender views its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse Group as a growth opportunity.

Novartis climbed nearly 1.5%, extending gains from the previous session. Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and ABB advanced 1 to 1.2%.

Zurich Insurance Group, Credit Suisse and Nestle gained 0.65 to 0.9%. Alcon, Swiss Re and Sonova also ended higher.

Partners Group drifted down 1.82%. Givaudan, Lonza Group and Richemont lost 0.8 to 0.9%.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose surged 2.36%, Swatch Group gained 1.67% and Flughafen Zurich ended 1.25% up. Baloise Holding, Georg Fischer and Helvetia gained nearly 1%.

Swiss Prime Site and AMS lost 4.89% and 4.4%, Bachem Holding ended 2.6% down, while PSP Swiss Property declined nearly 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.