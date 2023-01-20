Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday after staying positive right through the day's session, in line with markets across Europe.

Optimism about Chinese economic growth helped offset concerns about inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 36.05 points or 0.32% at 11,295.02. The index touched a high of 11,320.38 intraday.

Credit Suisse, the top gainer in the SMI, rallied 3.32%. Swiss Life Holding surged about 2.6% and Partners Group gained nearly 2%.

UBS Group, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group and ABB ended higher by 1.2 to 1.6%.

Sonova drifted down 2% and Lonza Group ended 1.14% down. Logitech closed nearly 1% down, while Roche Holding and Novartis settled flat.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose climbed more than 5.5%. Swatch Group gained 2.16%. Schindler Holding, AMS, Schindler Ps, Adecco, Lindt & Spruengli Part, Baloise Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Helvetia and Galenica Sante gained 1.3 to 2%.

Bachem Holding declined more than 4%. Straumann Holding ended 1.08% down, while Tecan Group eased by about 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.