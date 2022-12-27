Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

December 27, 2022 — 12:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday, after staying in tight range above the flat line right through the day's session.

The benchmark SMI, which touched a low of 10,817.48 and a high of 10,876.38, ended the session with a gain of 34.54 points or 0.32% at 10,839.22.

Richemont climbed nearly 3.5%. ABB gained 1.2% and Holcim ended 0.71% up, while Sika, UBS Group, Geberit and Zurich Insurance Group gained 0.4 to 0.6%.

Lonza Group, Roche Holdings, Sonova and Alcon ended lower by 0.2 to 0.4%.

In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group rallied about 2.7%. Kuehne & Nagel gained nearly 1%, while Julius Baer, Dufry, Temenos Group and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.5 to 0.7%.

AMS ended 1.65 down, while Zur Rose ended lower by about 0.5%.

