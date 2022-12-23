Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

December 23, 2022 — 01:13 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Friday on selective buying at some frontline counters.

The mood remained largely cautious amid a lack of fresh triggers ahead of the holiday weekend.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 30.04 points or 0.28% at 10,804.68 after moving in a tight range between 10,761.29 and 10,843.73.

Credit Suisse climbed 2.2%. UBS Group, Holcim, Lonza Group, ABB, Partners Group, Geberit and Sika gained 0.8 to 1.2%.

Richemont ended nearly 1% down. Nestle edged down marginally, while Roche Holding, Swisscom and Novartis closed with small gains.

In Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose rallied 3.2%. AMS, SIG Combibloc, Adecco, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Bachem Holding and Georg Fischer gained 1.4 to 2%.

