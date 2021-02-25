Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland stock market languished in negative territory on Thursday, as traders chose to cut down positions amid rising bond yields and on worries about inflation.

The mood was cautious and activity was largely stock specific.

The benchmark SMI ended down 68.83 points or 0.64% at 10,658.87 slightly off the session's low. The index advanced to 10,746.09 at the start.

Roche Holding ended lower by 1.8%, Lonza Group slid 1.45% and Sika declined 1.25%. Givaudan and Richemont both lost about 1%, while Alcon, Nestle, SGS and Novatis lost 0.4 to 0.6%.

Swiss Life Holding moved up 1.16%, Credit Suisse gained 0.75%, Swiss Re ended 0.55% up and UBS Group gained 0.3%.

In the midcap section, Adecco, OC Oerlikon Corp, AMS, Cembra Money Bank, Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding, Temenos Group, BB Biotech, Ems Chemie Holding and Clariant lost 1 to 1.7%.

On the other hand, Dufry gained 3.3%, extending gains from previous session. Barry Callebaut ended nearly 2% up, while Baloise Holding and Helvetia gained 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.