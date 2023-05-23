Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Tuesday, in line with the major markets in Europe, as worries about growth and U.S. debt ceiling negotiations weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed weak save for a few minutes around noon, ended the session with a loss of 68.33 points or 0.59% at 11,484.90. The index touched a high of 11,561.39 a little past noon.

Richemont ended 3.5% down. Sonova ended lower by 3.1%, Sika declined 2.6% and Holcim drifted down 2.2%.

Geberit, ABB and Alcon ended lower by 1.64%, 1.25% and 1.09%, respectively.

Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Partners Group, Credit Suisse and Lonza Group gained 0.5 to 1.1%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer tumbled 7.4% after its quarterly results came in below estimates.

Georg Fischer lost 4.1%, Swatch Group ended down 3.85%, and Swiss Prime Site declined 3.27%. Belimo Holding, Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding and Straumann Holding lost 2 to 2.8%.

DocMorris climbed about 3.65%. SIG Combibloc, Helvetia, Clariant and Adecco edged up marginally.

