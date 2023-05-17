Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended moderately lower on Wednesday as worries about inflation and interest rates weighed on sentiment.

Weak industrial and retail sales data from China hurt as well.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 82.09 points or 0.71% at 11,437.78, after moving between 11,432.25 and 11,497.31.

Givaudan ended 3.74% down. Lonza Group and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 2.78% and 2.52%, respectively.

Swisscom ended 1.61% down, and Novartis drifted down 1.56%. Nestle, Sika, Swiss Life Holding, Sonova and Partners Group ended lower by 0.7 to 1%.

Credit Suisse climbed 1.8%. UBS Group advanced 1.05%, and ABB shed 0.61%.

In the Mid Price Group, DocMorris fell 7.45%. Tecan Group drifted down 2.9%, while Lindt & Spruengli, PSP Swiss Property, Barry Callebaut, Bachem Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Georg Fischer, Swatch Group, Swiss Prime Site, Belimo Holding, Clariant and Kuehne & Nagel lost 1 to 2.2%.

Flughafen Zurich surged 1.3%. Dufry gained 0.82%, while Galenica Sante and Helvetia gained 0.66% and 0.55%, respectively.

