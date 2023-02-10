Markets

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

February 10, 2023 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as concerns about outlook for interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and a global economic recession hurt sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 87.27 points or 0.78% at 11,130.46, nearly 100 points off the day's low of 11,034.48.

Givaudan shed about 2.7%. Sonova, Logitech and Sika lost 2 to 2.2%.

Richemont, Alcon and Partners Group ended lower by 1.5 to 1.8%. Lonza Group, Holcim, Swiss Re, Geberit and ABB also closed notably lower.

Credit Suisse, which plunged sharply in the previous session, gained 3.35% today on bargain hunting. Swisscom and Nestle posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Georg Fischer, Bachem Holding, Belimo Holding, VAT Group, Zur Rose, Clariant, SGS, Schindler Holding, Straumann Holding, Adecco, Schindler Ps and Flughafen Zuruch lost 2.2 to 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.