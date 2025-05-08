Markets

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

May 08, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent mild setback, the Switzerland market recovered and stayed firm till a little past mid afternoon on Thursday, but turned weak and ended the day's session moderately lower.

Investors digested the monetary policy moves of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, and reports about the U.S. and the U.K. striking a trade deal.

The benchmark SMI ended lower by 52.04 points or 0.43% at 12,061.72, the day's low. The index climbed to a high of 12,188.89 about a couple of hours past noon.

Adecco soared 11.7% after upbeat first-quarter results. The company's net income for the quarter was €60 million, up from an expected €47 million. The firm reported sales worth €5,573 million in the first-quarter, surpassing the forecast of €5,467 million.

Straumann Holding climbed about 4.1%, while VAT Group and Logitech International gained 3.67% and 3.6%, respectively. Partners Group gained about 2.5%.

Julius Baer, ABB, Alcon, Sandoz Group, SGS, UBS Group, Holcim, Geberit, Swatch Group, Richemont and Sika ended higher by 1 to 2%.

Roche Holding closed lower by 2.37%. Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Re both ended down by about 1.7%.

Nestle, Lonza Group, Swisscom, Lindt & Spruengli and Novartis also closed on weak note.

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the framework of a trade agreement with the U.K., marking the first deal since he announced new tariffs on U.S. trade partners in early April.

While details of the deal were not immediately clear, Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that the agreement would raise $6 billion in external revenue from 10% on tariffs on U.K. exports and create $5 billion in new export opportunities for U.S. ranchers, farmers and producers.

"This Deal shows that if you respect America, and bring serious proposals to the table, America is OPEN FOR BUSINESS. Many more to come — STAY TUNED!" Trump said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.