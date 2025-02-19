Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland market languished in negative territory right through the day's session on Wednesday, as tariff concerns, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about global growth outlook rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI, which tumbled to 12,756.46, closed down 95.46 points or 0.74% at 12,798.52.

Holcim tumbled 4.4%. Swiss Re, Geberit, Julius Baer, Partners Group and Sika closed down 2 to 2.5%.

Givaudan, Swatch Group and ABB declined 1.25 to 1.9%. Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Schindler Ps, Lonza Group and Richemont lost 0.9 to 1.1%.

Swisscom and Sonova ended moderately lower. Alcon and Logitech International also closed weak.

Temenos tumbled 4.4% after the company lowered its 2028 projections. The company now expects annual reccuring revenue of about $1.2 billion, down from its previous forecast of over $1.3 billion.

Straumann Holding climbed more than 4.5%. Kuehne + Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli and Novartis posted modest gains.

