News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

November 04, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally down, the Switzerland market looked for direction till about a couple of hours past noon on Monday, and then edged down and closed moderately lower due to heavy selling at a few counters.

The mood remained cautious right through the day's session as investors awaited the US Presidential Election and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement this week.

The benchmark SMI ended down 70.26 points or 0.59% at 11,896.94, the day's low. The index touched a high of 11,983.26 in the session.

VAT Group closed down 1.65%, while Swiss Re, Richemont, Lonza Group, Nestle, Alcon and Partners Group settled lower by 1 to 1.4%.

Givaudan, Lindt & Spruengli, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Zurich Insurance and Sonova ended down 0.5 to 0.82%.

Straumann Holding climbed about 1.3%. Schindler Ps and Sandoz Group gained 0.71% and 0.62%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.