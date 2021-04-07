Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market stayed weak right through the session on Wednesday as spikes in coronavirus cases in several parts of Europe and slow pace of vaccination rendered the mood a bit bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended down 54.77 points or 0.49% at 11,128.18. The index touched a high of 11,163.34 and a low of 11,108.33 in the session.

Richemont ended lower by about 1.5% and Novartis shed 1.3%, while Sika, Roche Holding and ABB lost 1 to 1.1%.

Swatch Group, UBS Group, Alcon, SGS, Givaudan, Lonza Group and Credit Suisse, also ended weak, while LafargeHolcim, Nestle and Swiss Life Holding gained 0.6 to 0.75%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Logitech shed about 2.5%, Kuehne & Nagel, BB Biotech, Ems Chemie Holding and Straumann Holding ended lower by 1.2 to 1.7%.

On the other hand, Galenica Sante, Temenos Group and Vifor Pharma gained 1.2 to 1.35%, while Barry Callebaut, Swiss Prime Site, AMS, OC Oerlikon Corp and Cembra Money Bank ended higher by 0.75 to 1%.

