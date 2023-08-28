News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Higher

August 28, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended moderately higher on Monday after staying firm right through the day's session, thanks to sustained buying at several frontline counters.

The mood was fairly positive, in line with other markets in Europe.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 75.86 points or 0.69% at 11,032.76. The index moved in a tight range between 11,022.98 and 11,060.38.

Among SMI components, only Sonova and Roche Holding failed to move higher. However, the stocks ended just slightly lower.

UBS Group climbed 1.62%, Kuehne & Nagel advanced nearly 1.5%, while Logitech, ABB, Richemont, Partners Group, Sika, Geberit and Holcim ended higher by 1 to 1.35%.

Novartis gained 0.82% after its unit Sandoz completed acquiring the worldwide brand rights of the antifungal agent Mycamine from Japan's Astellas Pharma.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS climbed nearly 3.5% and SIG Combibloc gained about 3.25%. Meyer Burger Tech and Flughafen Zurich ended higher by 2.36% and 2.02%, respectively.

Georg Fischer, Temenos Group, VAT Group, Adecco, Lindt & Spruengli, Straumann Holding and Schindler Holding gained 1 to 1.7%.

DocMorris edned lower by 1.36%. Bachem Holding and SGS declined 0.7% and 0.65%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.