Swiss Market Ends Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - After staying above the flat line till a little before noon, Switzerland stocks turned weak and slipped into negative territory on Thursday and finally ended the day's session on a weak note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 77.76 points or 0.69% at 11,194.91, around 40 points off the day's low of 11,154.11. The index advanced to 11,320.54 earlier in the session.

Nestle ended more than 2.5% down. Novartis drifted down 1.66%, while ABB, Geberit, Roche Holding and Alcon ended lower by 0.6 to 0.72%.

Sonova climbed about 3.6%, while Sika and Richemont gained 1.42% and 1.35%, respectively. Logitech, UBS Group and Lonza Group posted modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding, Galenica Sante and Flughafen Zurich closed lower by 1.7%, 1.48%, and 1.1%, respectively.

Straumann Holdings rallied 2.1%. Zur Rose and Swatch Group gained about 1.8% and 1.55%, respectively. Kuehne & Nagel, Julius Baer, Dufry and Ems Chemie Holding recorded notable gains.

