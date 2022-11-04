Swiss Market Ends Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks opened on a somewhat subdued note on Friday, but gained in strength as the session progressed, tracking firm global markets amid slightly easing worries about interest rates after data showed U.S. unemployment rate edged up a bit in the month of October.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,852.48, ended the session with a gain of 77.18 points or 0.72% at 10,787.77.

Richemont rallied 6.76%. Sika gained nearly 4%, while Partners Group, Givaudan, Sonova, Logitech, Geberit, UBS Gropu, Credit Suisse and Holcim surged 2 to 2.6%.

Roche Holding drifted down 1.66% and Novartis edged down marginally.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose and Swatch Group climbed 7.8% and 7.6%, respectively. Georg Fischer, Dufry and Schindler Ps gained 4.2 to 4.6%.

Straumann Holding, Schindler Holding and AMS gained 3.5 to 4%, while Adecco, Temenos Group, Clariant and Ems Chemie Holding moved up 2.5 to 3%.

