Swiss Market Ends Moderately Higher

June 04, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - After a somewhat sluggish start, Swiss stocks gained in strength Wednesday morning and stayed firm right till the end of the session to sign off on a positive note.

The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 58.88 points or 0.48% at 12,298.50, off the day's high of 12,338.98.

VAT Group climbed 2.3%, and Givaudan gained 1.86%. Straumann Holding, SIG Group, Roche Holding, Geberit, Kuehne + Nagel and Swatch Group advanced 1 to 1.5%.

ABB climbed about 1.2%. ABB said that it will deploy its distributed control system to boost the critical operations of the three main central water treatment plants at Ezz Steel's steelmaking facility in Alexandria, Egypt.

Sonova, Novartis, Sandoz Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding and Schindler Ps also ended higher.

UBS Group ended down 2.03%. Julius Baer closed lower by 1.32%. Lindt & Spruengli, Adecco and Lonza Group ended with modest losses.

