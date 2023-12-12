News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

December 12, 2023 — 12:47 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After moving in a very narrow range, the Switzerland benchmark SMI ended marginally up on Tuesday with select stocks finding good support.

Investors are looking ahead to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement due on Thursday. The SNB is widely expected to hold rates for now, and announce a reduction in September next year. A Bloomberg survey says the Swiss central bank will likely cut rates twice next year.

The SMI ended up 20.86 points or 0.19% at 11,151.22, after moving between 11,119.69 and 11,168.18.

Kuehne & Nagel rallied more than 3%. Logitech International climbed 1.67%, while Swiss Re, Givaudan, Lonza Group, Geberit, Holcim and Zurich Insurance Group gained 0.6 to 0.85%.

Partners Group drifted down 0.81%. Roche Holding, ABB and UBS Group declined marginally.

In the Mid Price Index, Sandoz, VAT Group, BKW and Straumann Holding gained 1 to 1.4%.

Schindler Ps ended nearly 1% down. Avolta, PSP Swiss Property, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Holding and Clariant gained 0.5 to 0.8%.

Meyer Burger Tech plunged nearly 19%. Barry Callebaut ended 2.79% down. ams OSRAM AG dropped 2.3%, while SIG Combibloc and Julius Baer ended lower by 1.4% and 1.28%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.