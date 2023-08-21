Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - After recovering from a slightly weak start and staying firm till around mid afternoon on Monday, the Switzerland market kept paring gains and eventually ended the day's session just marginally up.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to a high of 10,926.01, ended with a small gain of 9.28 points or 0.09% at 10,848.34.

Alcon climbed nearly 1.5%. Sonova gained 0.87%, Swiss Life Holding advanced 0.75% and Novartis climbed 0.68%. Richemont gained nearly 0.5%.

Holcim drifted down 1.69% and Sika ended lower by 1.05%. Lonza Group, Givaudan, ABB, Geberit and Roche Holding lost 0.3 to 0.42%.

In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris rallied 5.4%. AMS and Meyer Burger Tech gained 2.7% and 2.36%, respectively.

Adecco advanced nearly 1%, while Helvetia, Galenica Sante and Belimo Holding gained 0.6 to 0.8%.

Tecan Group ended down 2.28%, PSP Swiss Property settled lower by 1.25%, while Lindt & Spruengli, Bachem Holding, Barry Callebaut and Flughafen Zurich lost 0.8 to 1%.

