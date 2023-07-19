Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally up on Wednesday after staying positive right through the day's session.

However, stocks moved in a tight band and the benchmark SMI swung between 11,119.02 and 11,1761.84, before settling at 11,120.15 with a gain of 16.60 points or 0.15%.

Partners Group climbed 2.72%. Sonova and Geberit gained 1.27% and 1.09%, respectively.

Sika, Zurich Insurance Group, Roche Holding, Givaudan and Swiss Life Holding gained 0.5 to 1%.

Richemont declined 2.2% and ABB ended 1.7% down. Kuehne & Nagel lost 0.81%.

In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris ended 2.56% up. Ems Chemie Holding gained 1.67%. Belimo Holding, PSP Swiss Property, Bachem Holding, Baloise Holding and Swiss Prime Site moved up 0.7 to 1%.

Swatch Group drifted down 2.65%. Dufry and Tecan Group ended lower by 1.95% and 1.8%, respectively. Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps and Lindt & Spruengli also closed notably lower.

