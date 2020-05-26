Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Tuesday even as the mood across Europe was fairly buoyant amid optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and hopes about recovery following reopening of businesses in most countries across the world.

Data showing another fall in Switzerland's exports weighed on sentiment and prevented investors from making significant moves.

The benchmark SMI opened on a firm note, but slipped into the red by mid morning, and despite rebounding in the final hour, could register just a small gain of 6.29 points, or 0.07%, as it settled at 9,830.83. The index scaled a high of 9,884.33 and a low of 9,790.25 in the session.

Swiss Life Holding shares surged up 6.3%. Swatch Group and Swiss Re both ended higher by about 5%, while UBS Group gained 4.15%.

Credit Suisse, Richemont and Zurich Insurance Group gained 3 to 3.6%, while Adecco gained 2.6%. LafargeHolcim and ABB both ended higher by nearly 1.6%.

On the other hand, Lonza Group tumbled 3%. Roche Holding, Nestle, Alcon and Novartis lost 1 to 1.2%.

In the midcap section, Dufry soared more than 13%, recouping some of its recent losses. AMS gained 7.4% and Flughafen Zurich notched up 6.25%.

Helvetia, VAT Group, Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp, Temenos Group and Baloise Holding also ended with strong gains.

Sonova, Lindt & Sp Ps, Logitech and Vifor Pharma lost 1.1 to 2.2%.

According to the data released by the Federal Customs Administration, Switzerland's exports declined for the third straight month and at a faster pace in April.

The data showed exports decreased by a real 10% month-on-month in April, following a 3.1% fall in March, while imports declined 17.8% monthly in April, following a 6% fall in the previous month.

The biggest decline was seen in the exports of jewelry and jewelry divisions by 77%. Imports of chemical-pharmaceutical products decreased 4.8%, the data showed.

In nominal terms, exports dropped 11.7% in April and imports declined 21.9%.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.3 billion in April from CHF 3.07 billion in the previous month.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports dropped 81.3% year-on-year in April.

Meanwhile, Switzerland's non-farm payrolls increased 0.6% from a year earlier to 5.102 million in the first quarter of 2020, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. That was the softest pace of increase since the third quarter of 2016, following a 1.2% advance in the previous three-month period.

