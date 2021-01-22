Swiss Market Ends Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Friday, bucking the weak trend seen across Europe.

However, gains were just marginal as the mood remained largely cautious amid lingering uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery due to rising coronavirus cases and lockdown restrictions in several countries.

The benchmark SMI, which was down in the red till about a couple of hours past noon, edged higher gradually to finally end the session marginally up. The index touched a low of 10,868.71 and a high of 10,951.07 before settling at 10,930.81, gaining 17.70 points or 0.16%.

Alcon ended nearly 1.5% up. ABB, Lonza Group, Nestle and Roche Holding gained 0.5 to 0.7%, while Novartis gained about 0.35%.

Swiss Re, LafargeHolcim, Zurich Insurance Group, Sika and UBS Group lost 0.7 to 1.6%, while Partners Group and Credit Suisse both ended lower by nearly 0.5%.

In the midcap section, BB Biotech rallied 3.25%. The company announced that it posted a profit of about 691 million Swiss francs ($781 million) in fiscal 2020, up from 677 million a year earlier. The company added that its board of directors intends to propose a regular dividend of 3.60 francs per share at the annual general meeting.

AMS and SIG Combibloc gained nearly 1.5% each, while Galenica Sante, Straumann Holding and Barry Callebaut gained 0.6 to 0.75%.

Vifor Pharma plunged 7.6%. Dufry, Temenos Group, Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding and Adecco lost 2.5 to 3.3%.

Other major markets in Europe ended weak. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.3%, Germany's DAX declined 0.24% and France's CAC 40 lost 0.56%, while the pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.